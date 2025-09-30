William Saliba: Arsenal defender signs new long-term contract to stay with club until summer of 2030

William Saliba has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal.

Sky Sports News understands the 24-year-old has penned a five-year deal to keep him at the club until the summer of 2030.

"I'm so happy to sign a new deal with my club. I have to keep going like this and win some trophies. The only thing we're missing here is winning trophies," Saliba said

"We all believe in the project and the future of the club, we have a good squad, good staff and good coaches. We are close to achieving things, and I'm sure soon we'll be able to win some trophies."

Image: Saliba was strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid

Saliba, who had two years left on his previous deal, has established himself as one of the Premier League's best centre-backs during his time at the club and was reportedly a target for Real Madrid.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta said: "William is loved by all the players and staff, and that speaks volumes about his character, commitment and attitude every day. Since joining us, William has grown so much, embraced responsibility, and has created a strong connection with our supporters and everyone at the club.

"We know there is still so much to come from him and will continue to work together to keep improving with the clear ambition of winning major trophies."

The Frenchman joins fellow defender Gabriel Magalhaes plus academy products Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly in committing to new Arsenal contracts in 2025.

Saliba: My friends supported Real Madrid - but I'm proper Arsenal

Saliba has previously admitted he was always an Arsenal fan - despite his childhood friends supporting Real Madrid and Barcelona.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports' Joe Thomlinson, Saliba spoke about the viral image of him in an Arsenal kit as a young boy.

"My first shirt," said Saliba about his first memory of Arsenal. "I went to the Decathlon with my mum and she bought me an Arsenal shirt. That's my first memory.

"I wore this shirt a lot - Thierry Henry's. In Paris, you have some fans of Arsenal, but in the [part of the] city I'm from, not really. They preferred Real Madrid or Barcelona, but me? I'm a proper one."

Analysis: Arsenal locking down successful defence

Image: Gabriel celebrates his match-winning goal at Newcastle with Saliba

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz:

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta had three huge contracts to negotiate upon arriving in north London earlier this year: Gabriel, Saliba and Bukayo Saka's contracts were all due to expire in 2027.

Now it is a case of two down, one to go.

Saliba has joined Gabriel in committing to a new deal which means Arsenal are safeguarding their biggest asset: their defence.

There was always a risk regarding Saliba's old contract situation - especially with whispers of Real Madrid's interest. But that defensive security is something Arsenal have over Liverpool, who face an uncertain future with Ibrahima Konate.

Image: Saliba has signed a five-year deal with the Gunners

That Saliba-Gabriel centre-back pairing has been a huge part of Arsenal's success. Since it began in August 2022, Arteta's side have become regular title contenders.

That looks set to continue this season. Arsenal's backline have kept clean sheets in five out of their eight games this season - Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle have managed to breach the backline.

When one of them is missing, Arsenal look a different team defensively. That is definitely the case in terms of Arsenal's Premier League record without Saliba, with the Gunners conceding goals at twice the rate when he is absent.

Since his debut, no Premier League defender has won more balls in the middle third of the pitch or kept more clean sheets than that Frenchman, while he also ranks second for ball recoveries.

The good thing for Arsenal this season is they seem to have found a perfect back-up for him in Cristhian Mosquera. Saliba's minutes can be managed this term. We may be about to see the best of him.