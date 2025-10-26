Premier League title is 'Arsenal's to win', says Gary Neville, as Jamie Carragher lauds influence of Gabriel

Gary Neville said the Premier League title race is Arsenal's to lose after the league leaders opened up a four-point gap at the top and their direct rivals continued to falter.

On the weekend Arsenal - unbeaten since August - registered their fourth straight success, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea all lost, meaning the Gunners' closest challengers are currently Bournemouth.

Neville believes Mikel Arteta has come up with a formula that may not be "spectacular", but their best asset - consistency - will be enough to reposition the London club as "the best in the country" after a series of second-place finishes.

"This has got to be their year," Neville said. "I've had Arsenal to win the league the last three years - now four.

"They aren't miles better than last year but are repeating levels of consistency and that's all they are going to have to do this year to win the league. They aren't going to have to get 100 points, or even 90.

"High 80s will win the title - they can do that."

Arteta's side are certainly building a case on defensive foundations. Solidity has been a staple under the Spaniard - Arsenal have only been breached three times this season, earning six clean sheets from nine played.

Tottenham, Sunderland, and Manchester City are their closest competitors in that regard, having all shipped seven since the start of term.

"Arsenal are reliable, you can trust them. They don't concede goals," Neville added. "They don't have a sensational forward, but they've got a battering ram who is as honest as the day is long and that can work for them.

"This is your title, Arsenal. I've never really felt that sure before, it's so early in the season, but it really is. That's not being overconfident, or placing pressure, they must feel it themselves. This is the moment Arsenal can get back on top.

"The chance is there for them; they have to take it."

Carra heaps praise on 'colossus' Gabriel

Jamie Carragher named defender Gabriel as the Premier League's "most influential" player, picking out his authority in both boxes as a crucial element of Arsenal's recent success.

"It feels like set-pieces are going to continue to be a big theme. There is no team more primed to win the Premier League if this is the way the league is going," he said on Sky Sports' Extra Time show.

"This Arsenal team have been built to cope with situations like this, in terms of the height of the team and their power.

"For a long time I've said Arteta has been trying to win the league like a Jose Mourinho team. There is nothing wrong with that. The most important thing is winning.

"Gabriel is the leader. He's a colossus at the back and the best set-piece threat. This happens every game. He's the best defender in a team that produces the best defensive numbers.

"I think Gabriel is the most influential player in the Premier League right now.

"If Arsenal are to win the Premier League, he will be on course to win the PFA Player of the Year. He's the No 1 contender."

Analysis by William Bitibiri:

Arsenal are already in siege mode in their pursuit of the Premier League title. Results have become king, even if that means sacrificing the aesthetic for the efficient. However, almost poetically, summer signing Eberechi Eze showed against his former club why he could tip the scales in Arsenal's favour come May.

To navigate the inevitable toils of a title pursuit, Arsenal are taking full advantage of what they are good at: set-pieces.

The likes of Gabriel and William Saliba dominate when it comes to dead-ball situations, but when they are in need of X-factor, in the past, Arsenal have been found wanting.

With Eze on the pitch, it's as though a weight has been lifted off Bukayo Saka's shoulders. His match-winner came as the result of a set-piece but it's the technique and audacity of a player used to delivering in the big moments.

Palace know that well, and were reminded of that when he rifled one in in the first half, netting his first Premier League goal for the Gunners.

"One hundred per cent Eze delivers the magic moments," Arteta said. "He's certainly a big player and hopefully that's going to give him a big boost and confidence to generate many more moments like this because that's the moment that sometimes defines a season."

Arsenal need magic moments. Eze might give Arsenal the magic moments that see them over the line.