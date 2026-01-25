Arsenal's 'mental strength' in Premier League title race questioned by Patrick Vieira after Man Utd defeat

Arsenal's former captain Patrick Vieira has questioned the Gunners' "mental strength" in the Premier League title race after they lost at home to Manchester United.

Matheus Cunha scored a sensational 87th-minute winner to clinch a 3-2 victory for Michael Carrick's United and leave leaders Arsenal stunned at the Emirates Stadium.

The result has alarm bells ringing for Arsenal, whose lead at the top of the Premier League is reduced from seven to four points following a three-game winless run.

"They're still four points clear, but there's still questions about the mental strength of the team," Vieira told Sky Sports.

"It's not just that they lost the game, it's the way they lost the game. (Bukayo) Saka and (Leandro) Trossard didn't produce enough to worry United.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's 3-2 defeat to Man Utd

"They need a leader to lift the spirit of the team. They need to understand when they are on the pitch they have to play with more energy and more risks. They have the quality.

"They didn't play with the freedom to express themselves."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard was left despondent following their 3-2 defeat against Manchester United

Arteta responds to Vieira criticism: We accept every opinion

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was asked about Vieira's comments and accepted his team will have to show mental strength to achieve their targets this season.

Image: Arsenal's Martin Odegaard (centre) and his team-mates look dejected after Manchester United scored their second goal against them

He said: "That's fine, we accept every opinion, where it comes and where it's coming from and they will have the right reasons to say it. At the end we have to show the mental strength that we have on the pitch when it comes to a match day and we were absolutely brilliant in Milan and today we weren't that good.

"I don't know if it was mental because of how much they played, but because we were poor, especially technically in certain aspects of the game against a team that, when you make those mistakes, they can punish you big time and that was the difference."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was left disappointed after his side surrendered a lead to lose 3-2 at home to Manchester United

Keane: Arsenal look frightened of the challenge

Image: Odegaard reacts after Arsenal's defeat

Sky Sports' Roy Keane:

"Pressure was on Arsenal today. They saw the other results; they have everything going for them in all competitions. That is pressure; they are feeling the pressure.

"It is how they deal with it. That's what has cost them over the last few years when they have got themselves in good positions.

"The sign over the last few weeks. The Liverpool game, the Forest game and today. Losing that momentum.

"I can't believe they don't look like a confident team. Play the game, they are obviously playing the occasion.

"They have to get back to basics and embrace this challenge instead of being frightened of it."

Nev: Man City will be getting excited

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Neville questions where Arsenal's anxiety is coming from, saying they were hurt by their own mistakes against Man Utd

Sky Sports' Gary Neville speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast:

When asked if Manchester City will be getting excited about being just four points back, Neville said: "Just a bit.

"If you are Pep Guardiola tonight. If you are Mikel Arteta, I was wondering what you do in the morning to reset. If you are Pep Guardiola… our manager back in the day he would go for us. So if Pep Guardiola goes in tomorrow morning, he will be saying, 'Are you really going to let these off the hook? They were nervous, they were anxious'.

"I think he really must be saying to them, 'Do you want this? Because it's there if you want it because they are struggling'. You would prey on it a bit. I know Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta get on and they worked together. But if I were City I would be lost last week but to see this today, their chests will be out. They will be thinking they are back in this.

"Four points. Let's get them into March and April, let's get on their shoulder, let's see what they are about. And that is what I would be saying if I were Pep Guardiola. I am sure it is what he will be saying to his players. Hang in on the shoulder of this team and let's see what they are about."