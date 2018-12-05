Marco Silva frustrated by Everton's 'slow' second half in Newcastle draw

1:29 Marco Silva says Everton had enough chances in the first half of their match against Newcastle to have been out of sight, but could only manage a 1-1 draw. Marco Silva says Everton had enough chances in the first half of their match against Newcastle to have been out of sight, but could only manage a 1-1 draw.

Marco Silva was left annoyed by Everton's "slow" second half against Newcastle as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

The Toffees had 13 shots in the opening 45 minutes of the draw but only six in the second half at Goodison Park, despite averaging 76 per cent of possession in both periods and sending in 16 crosses in each half.

Silva's side looked likely to build on their equaliser once Richarlison deservedly cancelled out Salomon Rondon's opener seven minutes before the break, but when they re-emerged for the second half they never regained their momentum.

2:43 Highlights from Everton's draw with Newcastle in the Premier League. Highlights from Everton's draw with Newcastle in the Premier League.

He said: "It was a tough game. To be honest, it was like we expected, nothing different. We knew they might have five at the back, the midfield line with four as well, and just Rondon up front. We knew if we didn't play fast and be organised, it would be difficult and that's what happened.

"More in the second half than the first, we created enough chances to achieve a result. We conceded a goal in one moment, in the offensive transition there was a foul which the referee can give but you cannot stop. We have to react fast, and we have to do better when the ball comes into the box.

"We reacted well, scored a goal and could have had one or two more in the first half, and deserved more. The second half was different, it was too slow, we didn't create enough chances to get the second goal."