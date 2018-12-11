WATCH: Gary Neville analysis on Lucas Digne's free-kick leveller for Everton

2:19 How Lucas Digne scored his last-gasp free-kick for Everton against Watford How Lucas Digne scored his last-gasp free-kick for Everton against Watford

Watch as Gary Neville gives his analysis on Lucas Digne's stoppage-time goal after it gave Everton a 2-2 draw with Watford.

With Marco Silva's team still trailing in the sixth minute of time added on, they needed something special to give them a share of the points.

Up stepped Digne, with the former Barcelona full-back sending a sublime left-footed free-kick beyond Ben Foster to ensure his side at least avoided defeat to the Vicarage Road club.

The French international's first Everton goal since his summer move from the Nou Camp, it was one which impressed Neville.

Describing it as 'wonderful', the former Manchester United defender had plenty of praise for the 25-year-old - but also felt Watford could have defended the set-piece better.

Click the video above to hear how Neville believes Watford might have been able to prevent Lucas Digne's last-gasp leveller for Everton.