Marco Silva disappointed with Everton's finishing in Manchester City defeat

Marco Silva was left frustrated with Everton's finishing as they slipped to defeat at Manchester City on Saturday.

Gabriel Jesus ended his goal drought as City returned to the top of the Premier League for at least a day with a 3-1 win.

Everton had managed to get the game back to 2-1 when Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed home, but City substitute Raheem Sterling restored the two-goal cushion with a header of his own.

Unlike most teams that visit the Etihad Stadium, Everton created plenty of chances, registering nine shots on goal but five of them were off target.

Silva admitted his team created enough opportunities which would have potentially put more pressure on their opponents but conceded the best team did win.

He said: "We were really good [before City's first goal], although not with as much of the ball as we would have liked.

"Against these teams, if you are not effective with one big chance, and concede from your first big mistake, it is more difficult.

"I told our players at half-time we needed to keep our good organisation and at one moment we would take more risks.

"One of the keys was conceding the second goal too early in the second half. And after we scored, we conceded the third too fast."

A key moment in the match came at 0-0 when Richarlison missed from close range at the back post.

Silva felt the game could have been different if that opportunity had flown in and was equally miffed that Theo Walcott and Calvert-Lewin were also wasteful in the second half.

He said: "The biggest chance until that moment was Richarlison's chance - a big, big chance - but after that it changed. We knew they had the quality to command the match.

"When you have chances like Richarlison, Richarlison again, Theo (Walcott) and Dominic, you have to score."