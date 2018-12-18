Everton post record revenues for the second successive year

Everton have posted record revenues for second straight year

Everton have posted record revenues for the second successive year, their final figure of £189m an increase of 10 per cent on last year.

The Premier League club enjoyed a successful season off the pitch, posting an increase of 16 per cent on gate receipts alone and reaching a record of 31,282 season ticket members.

Combined with gate receipts, sponsorship and other commercial income increased by 45 per cent from 2017.

Despite that, Everton still posted an operating loss of £22.9m, a slight improvement on the £25m loss posted in 2017 because of increased investment in the squad which saw signings including Michael Keane, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Jordan Pickford and Theo Walcott.

The club also reported a loss after tax of £13.1m compared to a profit after tax of £30.6m in 2017.

Chief Executive Officer Denise Barrett-Baxendale, said: "For the second consecutive year the club has generated record revenue.

"Gate receipts, sponsorship and other commercial income increased significantly by 45 per cent and the continued and quite magnificent support of our fans meant that season tickets reached the cap with more than 10,000 on a waiting list.

"This commercial growth demonstrates our progress and we have a vision for the club that is shared on and off the pitch by our majority shareholder, chairman, our board of directors, the Everton leadership team, our director of football and manager."

Chairman Bill Kenwright added: "With Farhad continuing his outstanding commitment, Marcel and Marco driving our first team forward, Unsie continuing to develop some of the best young talent, Denise thrusting our operations ever onward and a fanbase that continues to inspire our ambition, we look forward to the next 12 months with purpose and anticipation."