Everton vs Tottenham: Six-a-Side Elite Report

This Sunday's Sky Sports Six-a-Side match-up sees Everton welcome Tottenham to Goodison Park as eighth takes on third in the Premier League.

Everton, who are just two points off the top six, have only lost three of their last 10 Premier League matches and those were against Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Tottenham have won 10 of their last 12 games and enjoyed a Carabao Cup quarter-final victory over north London rivals Arsenal on Wednesday.

Richarlison

The summer signing has eight goals in 15 appearances, already surpassing his total for Watford last campaign with just over a half of the Premier League season still to play.

Richarlison has found his feet at Everton

The Brazilian has drawn 41 fouls - more than any other Elite Player - earning him 82 Sky Sports Six-a-Side points in the process.

Richarlison has also shared the workload in defence, making 19 clearances - again more than any other Elite Player - and so could prove a worthy pick for your Six-a-Side team.

Gylfi Sigurdsson

The Icelander has supported Richarlison in fine fashion this season, scoring six goals and creating two for his team-mates.

Sigurdsson has excelled at creating chances

Sigurdsson has created an impressive 35 chances for Everton -10 more than the closest challenging Elite Player, Christian Eriksen - to accumulate 245 of his 701.5 Sky Sports Six-a-Side points.

The highest-scoring Elite Player has only been selected by 4.7 per cent of Six-a-Side competitors so is certainly worth consideration as you look to get ahead.

Harry Kane

The Tottenham striker has scored nine league goals this season, but also has chipped in with three assists for Tottenham, including one for Dele Alli in their midweek win against rivals Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Harry Kane has enjoyed another impressive start to the season

The England frontman is the obvious frontrunner for Elite Player - 49.7 per cent have backed the talisman to dominate on Sunday.

Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen netted an injury time winner against Burnley

The Denmark international has a goal and six assists in nine starts for Spurs this campaign, putting him well on track to better his 10 assists of the 2017/18 season.

Eriksen has made 25 chances for his fellow team-mates, which can be linked to his 428 passes and 214 points from this particular field.

Only 29.5 per cent have picked him so a standout display could put you ahead of the pack.