Marco Silva needs to improve Everton's form quickly, says Leon Osman

Leon Osman says Everton's current form is a "concern" and manager Marco Silva needs to improve results quickly in January.

Everton have dropped down to 10th in the Premier League following one win in their last five games, and are set to face Bournemouth, Southampton and Huddersfield this month, following an FA Cup third-round tie with Lincoln.

Former Everton midfielder Osman believes the club are continuing to develop under Silva, but results need to improve and they need to recruit well in January and beyond.

"I still think he's improving the Everton side, the points may be similar to last season but the style of football is much different," Osman told Sky Sports News.

"Yes, there's been games where it hasn't gone to plan but if you've just come into a club and you're making changes, you're not going to get everything right all the time."

Osman admits the second part of Silva's time at former club Watford, where his side took 11 points from 16 matches before his departure, is also a concern.

"However, that run of form is certainly a concern and seeing how Marco Silva did in the second half of his time at Watford again just is a concern," Osman added.

"But there's a lot to be happy about at Goodison, but Everton need to get back to winning ways soon.

"It's a really important January now for Marco Silva so he needs to improve results quickly and hopefully recruit well. Everton are desperate for a striker to make the difference in big games."