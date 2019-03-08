Everton boss Marco Silva delighted with atmosphere at Merseyside derby

0:42 Marco Silva says the electric atmosphere at last weekend's Merseyside derby could be a taste of things to come Marco Silva says the electric atmosphere at last weekend's Merseyside derby could be a taste of things to come

Everton boss Marco Silva says the electric atmosphere at last weekend's Merseyside derby could be a taste of things to come.

The atmosphere at Goodison Park for the visit of title-chasing neighbours Liverpool was lively throughout, with the Everton fans in fine voice well before kick-off.

And Everton's traditional 'Z Cars' entrance was preceded by the siren which has been used by boxer Tony Bellew for his ring walk on occasion - an innovation many fans hope is persevered with.

Everton responded with a gutsy performance and emerged with a point after a 0-0 draw.

Silva was delighted with the Everton fans during the Merseyside derby

And Silva told Sky Sports: "The atmosphere started being fantastic from the moment we were in the dressing room.

"We started feeling it in that moment.

"And of course in the tunnel and then coming in. I felt it would be different and it was.

"I think our fans were fantastic, it was amazing the atmosphere in our stadium - it was everything people said about the Goodison Park atmosphere.

Everton battled to a goalless draw against Liverpool at Goodison Park

"I knew about the siren, and if the fans like it, then of course why not keep it?

"They want us to give them good feelings and it is our obligation as a team to show the ambition and desire to be Everton.

"That connection they showed with the team, even during some not very good moments, they were always there for our team.

"With their support, things will be really difficult for our opponents."