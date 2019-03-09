Marco Silva rants at officials after Everton let lead slip at Newcastle
Marco Silva took to the field at full-time to berate referee Lee Mason after Everton let slip a two-goal lead against Newcastle.
Silva's anger came after Newcastle staged a remarkable second-half fightback to come from 2-0 behind to beat Everton 3-2, blitzing a crumbling Everton defence.
However, Silva felt that the officials had missed some key moments that played a part in Everton's defeat.
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was banned for two games earlier this week following a clash with referee Mike Dean in Spurs' defeat at Burnley last month. Could Silva be facing a similar punishment from the FA?
Explaining his anger post-match, he said: "They gave one penalty to them but not us when Gylfi Sigurdsson [was fouled]. Then the third goal was clear offside. Rondon was in a clear offside position."
