Marco Silva rants at officials after Everton let lead slip at Newcastle

0:34 Everton boss Marco Silva was left fuming at the officials after the Toffees threw away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to Newcastle at St James' Park Everton boss Marco Silva was left fuming at the officials after the Toffees threw away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to Newcastle at St James' Park

Marco Silva took to the field at full-time to berate referee Lee Mason after Everton let slip a two-goal lead against Newcastle.

Silva's anger came after Newcastle staged a remarkable second-half fightback to come from 2-0 behind to beat Everton 3-2, blitzing a crumbling Everton defence.

However, Silva felt that the officials had missed some key moments that played a part in Everton's defeat.



Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was banned for two games earlier this week following a clash with referee Mike Dean in Spurs' defeat at Burnley last month. Could Silva be facing a similar punishment from the FA?

Explaining his anger post-match, he said: "They gave one penalty to them but not us when Gylfi Sigurdsson [was fouled]. Then the third goal was clear offside. Rondon was in a clear offside position."

Watch the incident at the top of the page.