Everton boss Marco Silva admits he never doubted philosophy after Chelsea win

Marco Silva believes Everton's first win over a top-six side in more than two years has vindicated his ongoing project at Goodison Park.

A stunning second-half performance, capped by goals from Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson, secured the Toffees their first victory over one of the Premier League's established powerhouse clubs since their 4-0 demolition of Manchester City in January 2017.

Silva admitted Everton were second best in the first half - during which Chelsea struck the post with one of their 10 attempts on goal - but praised his players for implementing their game plan with such precision.

"I don't have doubts about what I'm doing I'm the first one that wants more consistency," the Portuguese said.

"[We want] to be more mature to achieve everything we want, deserve and what our fans deserve also.

"The first half I didn't like it at all, we were not there from the first minute. What we did in the second half was everything we planned during the week.

"I told our players at half-time that they have to do everything different And they did. They showed great attitude, character and personality second half, but we have to do it from the first minute.

"Desire is a strong word. We weren't without desire. They work really hard every day, I can't say anything about their attitude.

"But maybe we weren't focused on our role. What I saw in the second half is what we do every day in training."