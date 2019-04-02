Jordan Pickford: Northumbria Police investigate alleged incident involving Everton goalkeeper

1:04 An alleged incident involving Jordan Pickford in Sunderland was captured on camera An alleged incident involving Jordan Pickford in Sunderland was captured on camera

Northumbria Police are investigating an alleged incident involving Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The investigation relates to a video posted on social media which appears to show the England goalkeeper in the middle of a scuffle in Sunderland on Sunday night.

A statement from Northumbria Police said: "At 12:19am Monday April 1, police received a report of a disturbance involving a large group of individuals on Tunstall Road, Sunderland.

"Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and locate those involved.

"Nobody is believed to have been seriously injured and no arrests have been made."

Everton have confirmed they are investigating an alleged incident involving one of their players.

The club said in a statement: "The club has been made aware of an alleged incident involving one of our players and we are looking into the matter."