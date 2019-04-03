Everton's Jordan Pickford to meet with manager Marco Silva over brawl

Pickford is due to meet Everton manager Marco Silva this afternoon

Jordan Pickford will be told he needs to be more careful how he behaves in public when he meets with Marco Silva and Everton's Director of Football Marcel Brands this afternoon, but the club have little appetite to dish out a severe punishment, Sky Sports News has learned.

Northumbria Police are investigating a scuffle involving Pickford in Sunderland city centre in the early hours of Monday morning. Social media footage shows punches were thrown, but it is unclear who by.

Marco Silva and the club hierarchy are unlikely to punish Pickford

Pickford had been out with his partner, Megan Davison, and faced some taunts from people in the pub. But it was when the abuse turned on his partner that he reacted.

Sky Sports News has been told there was some particularly hateful, personal comments directed at Davison, which angered Pickford.

Everton director of football Marcel Brands will also be in the meeting

As a result, Everton's hierarchy feels there are mitigating circumstances to his behaviour, and so they are reluctant to sanction him too heavily.

But the 25-year-old will be warned about his future conduct, reminded of his responsibilities, and told he needs to make better decisions about when and where he enjoys a night out.