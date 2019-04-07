Phil Jagielka's impact hailed by Kurt Zouma but future in doubt

Kurt Zouma hailed the impact of Phil Jagielka's experience in Everton's win over Arsenal - but the club captain's future remains in doubt.

Jagielka, 36, sees his contract at Goodison Park expire this summer and he made only his fourth appearance of the season in Sunday's 1-0 victory over the Gunners.

Michael Keane was withdrawn just before kick-off due to illness, thrusting Jagielka into the side, yet he produced a superb performance and scored the winner just 10 minutes into the game.

His centre-back partner Zouma told Sky Sports News: "I'm very pleased for the captain. He hasn't played for a long time but we know the experience he has, and playing with him for the first time - I'm really pleased with that.

"It wasn't difficult (to play with the change) because we're used to working hard in training altogether. The manager mixes defenders and we all know each other. Like I said, playing for the first time with the skipper has been good for me and he brings good experience for us - the younger players."

Silva, who has preferred the pairing of Zouma and Keane for most of the campaign, said: "That showed everyone Jags is a very good professional, and he is quality also.

"He is our captain and an important player for us, on and off the pitch," he told Sky Sports. "Today he showed on the pitch. He really deserved it - the goal he scored- and it helped us to win the match."

The player himself, meanwhile, was thrilled to feature so prominently as Everton chase a seventh-place finish - to be the 'best of the rest' - in their remaining Premier League games.

"I'm not normally a match-winner full stop, but it was good," the former England international told Sky Sports. "We got the ball in the box and - right person, right time - they're always the best ones; the little tap ins from two or three yards. But it was a team effort today and it was nice to come away with a win.