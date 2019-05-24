Jonas Lossl to join Everton after his Huddersfield contract expires

Jonas Lossl will join Everton on July 1 on a three-year deal

Everton have announced the signing of goalkeeper Jonas Lossl on a pre-contract agreement.

The Denmark international has penned a three-year deal at Goodison Park and will join the club officially on July 1 after his Huddersfield contract expires.

Lossl made 31 Premier League appearances for the Terriers in 2018-19, having initially joined the Yorkshire club on loan from German side Mainz 05 the previous season.

He made 72 appearances for Huddersfield in total, recording 15 clean sheets.

The stopper began his career in Denmark at FC Midtjylland before signing for Guingamp in June 2014, spending two seasons with the French team.

Lossl is expected to act as understudy to England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and his arrival could signal the departure of Everton's current back-up goalkeeper Maarten Stekeleburg.