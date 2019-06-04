Phil Jagielka to leave Everton at end of June

Jagielka applauds the Goodison Park crowd after Everton's final home game of the 2018/19 season

Everton club captain Phil Jagielka has confirmed he is leaving the club later this month.

Jagielka moved to Goodison Park from Sheffield United in 2007 and has made 385 appearances in that time for Everton.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the 36-year-old wrote: "It's been hard to confirm my situation for next season as that decision hadn't been fully made until now.

"Unfortunately my journey at Everton has come to an end after 12 fantastic seasons. I have been lucky enough to play over 380 games and lucky enough to be club captain for six years.

"All I can say is thanks to all the players I've played alongside, all the staff that have helped me in their own way, the chairman and of course the amazing fans,

"Wishing everyone associated with this special club the very best for the future."

2:04 Phil Jagielka said last month he was still hoping to negotiate a new deal to remain at Everton Phil Jagielka said last month he was still hoping to negotiate a new deal to remain at Everton

Two-time Everton Player of the Year Jagielka managed just seven appearances in all competitions this season, the last of which came as an injury-time substitute in Everton's penultimate game of the season at home to Burnley.

He won the first of his 40 England caps a year after moving to Merseyside when he came on at half-time in an international friendly against Trinidad and Tobago.

Jagielka picked up an FA Cup runners-up medal in 2009 but was unable to win a trophy during his 12 years with Everton.

