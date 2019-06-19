Leighton Baines signs new one-year deal with Everton

Leighton Baines has been at Everton since 2007

Leighton Baines has signed a new one-year deal with Everton and will remain at Goodison Park until June 2020.

The 34-year-old former England international's current deal was due to expire this summer but the Toffees announced he will now embark on a 13th season with them.

"Leighton Baines has signed a new one-year contract with Everton until the end of June 2020," Everton said in a statement on the club website.

Baines is expected to provide vital cover for Lucas Digne, who became first choice left-back following his arrival from Barcelona last summer.

"I do feel as proud as when I first signed," Baines said. "As you get older, you realise the work you need to do to sustain the level required by the club.

"I have felt really well supported by the club and fans throughout my time here. And that support is not something I ever take for granted."

Marco Silva says Baines has a major role to play at Everton

Everton boss Marco Silva said Baines still had a major role to play at Goodison Park.

"Leighton is part of the club's fabric and a top-class professional," Silva said.

"Most importantly, Leighton is still an exceptionally good footballer and features in our vision for what we want to achieve at Everton."