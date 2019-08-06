Everton agree loan deal for Monaco defender Djibril Sidibe

Everton have agreed a loan deal for Monaco and France defender Djibril Sidibe

Everton have agreed a deal with Monaco to sign right-back Djibril Sidibe on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

The 27-year-old is expected to undergo a medical on Wednesday and is likely to provide competition and cover for Seamus Coleman.

Everton were interested in signing Sidibe before Thursday's transfer deadline after they allowed Jonjoe Kenny to go out on loan to Schalke earlier this summer.

Sidibe has 18 caps for France and played at last year's World Cup

The France international, who can operate across defence, had been linked with moves to Premier League sides West Ham, Crystal Palace and Newcastle.

He has made 114 appearances in all competitions for Monaco since joining from Lille in 2016.

Meanwhile, Monaco are interested in signing Everton's Henry Onyekuru, although a move for the striker will not necessarily be part of a deal to take Sidibe to Merseyside.

Everton signed Onyekuru in a £7m deal from Belgian side FC Eupen in 2017. The Nigeria international is yet to play a senior game for Everton and spent a season on loan at Anderlecht before moving to Galatasaray last term.

Schneiderlin to leave Goodison Park?

Sky Sports News also understands that Morgan Schneiderlin could still leave Everton this summer and the midfielder is open to a move.

Schneiderlin has fallen down the pecking order at Goodison Park following the arrival of Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin and it is understood that both Fenerbahce and Besiktas are interested in the Frenchman.

As well as Delph and Gbamin, the Blues have already signed Andre Gomes, Jonas Lossl and Moise Kean ahead of the new Premier League season.

