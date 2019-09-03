Everton's Yannick Bolasie joins Sporting Lisbon on loan

Yannick Bolasie had two spells away from Everton last season

Yannick Bolasie has joined Sporting Lisbon on loan for the rest of the season, Everton announced on Monday.

The move came just in time for Bolasie, who appears to have fallen down the pecking order at Everton, with the move finalised on the European clubs' deadline day.

The Democratic Republic of Congo international has not featured for the Toffees this season, and vented his frustration on social media on Sunday, after being left out of the squad that beat Wolves 3-2.

Rah man are out here playing with my career like LEGO 😒😤 — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) September 1, 2019

The 30-year-old had two temporary spells away from Goodison Park last season. He played 21 matches in the Championship with Aston Villa, and scored six times in 17 games for Anderlecht.

The winger signed for the Toffees from Crystal Palace in August 2016, scoring twice in 32 appearances for the club.