Marco Silva: Everton's game with West Ham has to be turning point

Marco Silva believes the game against West Ham will be a turning point in Everton's season.

Everton head into the fixture having lost each of their last four Premier League games and are in the relegation zone.

After the 1-0 defeat at Burnley on October 5, Silva said the match against West Ham was a "must-win game for us".

When asked about that on Friday and if the message to the players was it had to be a turning point in their campaign, Silva said: "We believe it will be.

"When I used those words, it was first because for us as a club all the matches must be must-win matches. That is the mentality we are trying to create.

"And I use that because it has to be a turning point for us, because we have all the conditions to do that, full confidence in our players to be able to play in our stadium as well, and I think it is a good start to the match, thinking of it like a must-win.

"At the moment, we are not in the best moment with confidence really high, but we have to go for this match thinking it will be a must-win game."

Silva emphasised he had been in frequent contact with the club's majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri, as is "normal", and insisted "pressure is really good" as he urged his players to react to their current predicament.

He said: "Pressure for us as a professional has to be a privilege, a pleasure, because it means we are doing what we really love, that we are working in a football club which is demanding for ourselves.

"We have to put this pressure behind us every day. For me it is never a problem and it is something I try to pass to my players every single day.

"Pressure is really good. It means you are at a club that wants to win, a club with big ambition, and it is the reality of our position.

"The table is not good. Our last results are not good enough. We have to react and the pressure has to be good for us. Embracing the moment is the reality in this moment. We can perform better, we can win the game."

