Yerry Mina misses Everton training with knee problem suffered against West Ham

Everton centre-back Yerry Mina missed training on Wednesday as he continues to struggle with a knee problem that forced him off against West Ham.

The 25-year-old was replaced by Mason Holgate towards the end of the Toffees' crucial 2-0 victory and appears doubtful for their trip to Brighton on Saturday.

Midfielders Fabian Delph and Morgan Schneiderlin both trained after missing Saturday's win however, handing boss Marco Silva a boost as he prepares to take the team to the south coast.

Silva has been under pressure after a poor start to the season for the Blue half of Merseyside, with the team sitting 15th in the table having ended a run of four straight defeats against the Hammers.

Striker Cenk Tosun, who has made just two substitute appearances so far this term, trained away from his team-mates as he continues his recovery from a groin injury suffered on international duty with Turkey.

Mina, meanwhile, has made 10 appearances for Everton this season and 25 overall after joining from Barcelona with a foot injury in the summer of 2018.