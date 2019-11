Moise Kean has twice been late for a team meeting, SSN understands

Everton striker Moise Kean was dropped for the game at Southampton due to a breach of club discipline, Sky Sports News understands.

The former Juventus forward was late for a team meeting and as a result was left out of the squad for the 2-1 Premier League victory at St Mary's.

Sky Sports News understands it is the second time Kean has been late for a team meeting.

More to follow...