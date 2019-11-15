Everton to loan more youths abroad after Jonjoe Kenny and Fraser Hornby success

Everton's head of recruitment Gretar Steinsson says the club are looking to loan more youth players to clubs abroad after the successes of Jonjoe Kenny and Fraser Hornby this season.

Icelander Steinsson was at the Wyscout forum in Amsterdam this week, meeting with clubs from across the world to promote talent from the Everton academy ahead of the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old right-back Kenny has become first-choice for Schalke in the Bundesliga this season while the 20-year-old Hornby has been impressing in the Belgian top-flight with Kortrijk.

And Steinsson told Sky Sports News: "The Wyscout forum is a very important event for clubs around the world to come and connect. It's a networking event.

"For us it's very important for us to promote our younger players. We have a very strong academy with strong players coming through.

"We have a history of developing players and for a certain age group to reach the first-team is a big task, and that gap we're trying to reach by putting them out on loan.

"So we use this opportunity to promote players not just in the UK but around the world.

"We have players in Europe doing really well like Jonjoe and Fraser, which are very successful loans so far.

"So we're really trying to educate and promote players we believe have a bright future in the game and open the world to the players. Not everyone can see them play so we have to use these opportunities to promote our own.

"We need to get them playing at as high a level as possible and this is a great opportunity to do so. We're planning for the future and supporting them to be great football players, That's our focus."

The Wyscout forum took place at Ajax's Amsterdam Arena on November 13 and 14, in which top names in player recruitment such as Wolves' John Marshall and Leeds' Victor Orta gave presentations on the modern scouting methods they use to unearth new talent.

Among the English clubs that sent officials to the event were Manchester City, Tottenham, Brighton, Wolves and Norwich.