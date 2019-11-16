Moise Kean: Father claims striker's transfer to Everton was a 'mistake'
Moise Kean's father claims the striker's transfer to Everton was a "mistake" and he wants him to return to Italy as soon as possible.
The Italy under-21 international moved to Goodison Park in a £27m transfer in the summer, but Kean's father Jean believes the 19-year-old is unhappy on Merseyside and should return to Serie A as soon as possible.
The striker has struggled to feature under Everton boss Marco Silva, making just nine appearances and failing to score a single goal for the Toffees.
Speaking to Centro Suono Sport Kean senior, said: 'Sending my son to England was a mistake, because he's still too young, he's not feeling good at Everton, I didn't like this transfer.
"I hope he can come back to Italy as soon as possible, I hope he goes to Rome, but the important thing is that he comes back here."
Jean has also hit out at super-agent Mino Raiola who handles his son's affairs, saying: "I don't have a relationship with Raiola, I have never met him, I don't think he even wants to see me.
"He demanded my son's power of attorney when he was 14 and together with my ex-wife he wanted to take him to England.
"At Everton, where he is playing now, he is not settling in well. I think he was supposed to wait a few more years before he had an experience abroad.
"If there is a possibility for him to come back to Italy, I hope he can do that, so as not to ruin him."
Jean also claims Juventus still owe him two tractors from a deal they made with him when they signed his son as a 14-year-old.
"The story of the tractors? I believe in God and I believe in promises," he added.
"'But if their word was a lie I can't trust them anymore. They promised me two tractors and they still haven't been given to me."