Moise Kean: Father claims striker's transfer to Everton was a 'mistake'

Moise Kean signed for Everton in a £27m deal from Juventus

Moise Kean's father claims the striker's transfer to Everton was a "mistake" and he wants him to return to Italy as soon as possible.

The Italy under-21 international moved to Goodison Park in a £27m transfer in the summer, but Kean's father Jean believes the 19-year-old is unhappy on Merseyside and should return to Serie A as soon as possible.

The striker has struggled to feature under Everton boss Marco Silva, making just nine appearances and failing to score a single goal for the Toffees.

Speaking to Centro Suono Sport Kean senior, said: 'Sending my son to England was a mistake, because he's still too young, he's not feeling good at Everton, I didn't like this transfer.

"I hope he can come back to Italy as soon as possible, I hope he goes to Rome, but the important thing is that he comes back here."

Jean has also hit out at super-agent Mino Raiola who handles his son's affairs, saying: "I don't have a relationship with Raiola, I have never met him, I don't think he even wants to see me.

Kean's father is also unhappy with super agent Mino Raiola

"He demanded my son's power of attorney when he was 14 and together with my ex-wife he wanted to take him to England.

"At Everton, where he is playing now, he is not settling in well. I think he was supposed to wait a few more years before he had an experience abroad.

"If there is a possibility for him to come back to Italy, I hope he can do that, so as not to ruin him."

Kean played 16 times for Serie A side Juventus, scoring seven times

Jean also claims Juventus still owe him two tractors from a deal they made with him when they signed his son as a 14-year-old.

"The story of the tractors? I believe in God and I believe in promises," he added.

"'But if their word was a lie I can't trust them anymore. They promised me two tractors and they still haven't been given to me."