Marco Silva will find it difficult to turn things around at Everton, says Kevin Campbell

Kevin Campbell believes it is difficult to see a way back for Marco Silva following Everton’s damaging 2-0 loss at home to Norwich.

A sixth defeat in nine league matches leaves the Toffees just four points above the relegation zone with a difficult month of fixtures to come.

After a number of fans sang "sacked in the morning" at the end of the Norwich defeat, former Everton forward Campbell does not think there is a way back for the Portuguese boss.

"The writing's on the wall, you've got to be realistic and hold your hands up - if the project or plan ain't working then there's no harm in rejigging the plan," Kevin Campbell told Sky Sports News.

"Do you keep letting it hurtle towards the wall or do you redirect it and start making things happen?

"That's what the club ultimately going to have to do and it's going to take some strong leadership at the top and an element of ruthlessness.

"It's very difficult to come back from this and I don't see just how he's (Marco Silva) going to do it."

'Everton lacking character'

Campbell also believes a lot of the supporters' anger directed at Silva is due to the manner of performances as much as the defeats themselves.

"Back end of last season the team started to gel, and the fans started to see a little bit of progression," Campbell added.

"But for some reason it hasn't got going this season and in reality it has actually started to regress.

"They've not been playing with character - it's one thing losing but it's the way they are losing and the lack of character from the players is why the anger is there from the fans.