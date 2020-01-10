Everton Women to play Liverpool at Goodison Park next month

Lucy Graham was the matchwinner in the first WSL Merseyside derby earlier this season

Goodison Park will host a Women's Super League derby for the first time next month.

Everton will take on Liverpool at 2pm on Sunday, February 9 - and for the second time running they will square off at a first-team stadium.

Everton beat their local rivals 1-0 at Anfield in November, in front of a record crowd for the fixture of 23,500.

Looking towards the rematch, Everton boss Willie Kirk said: "We're delighted we have the opportunity to play at Goodison Park.

"Big games like Merseyside derbies are the ones you want to be involved in as a player and manager, and we have the opportunity to play this historic fixture on the biggest stage.

"Everton is a club renowned for its great support and that was on show when we went to Anfield earlier this season.

"Now the reverse fixture is at Goodison, we have a chance to introduce our women's team to even more Blues."

Liverpool FC Women manager Vicky Jepson said: "It's fantastic that we've got another match in which to showcase the women's game on Merseyside.

"The Anfield derby was a terrific occasion and I hope as many Reds as possible will cross the park to cheer on the team at another historic football venue."