Everton Women to play Liverpool at Goodison Park next month
Last Updated: 10/01/20 10:24am
Goodison Park will host a Women's Super League derby for the first time next month.
Everton will take on Liverpool at 2pm on Sunday, February 9 - and for the second time running they will square off at a first-team stadium.
Everton beat their local rivals 1-0 at Anfield in November, in front of a record crowd for the fixture of 23,500.
Looking towards the rematch, Everton boss Willie Kirk said: "We're delighted we have the opportunity to play at Goodison Park.
"Big games like Merseyside derbies are the ones you want to be involved in as a player and manager, and we have the opportunity to play this historic fixture on the biggest stage.
"Everton is a club renowned for its great support and that was on show when we went to Anfield earlier this season.
"Now the reverse fixture is at Goodison, we have a chance to introduce our women's team to even more Blues."
Liverpool FC Women manager Vicky Jepson said: "It's fantastic that we've got another match in which to showcase the women's game on Merseyside.
"The Anfield derby was a terrific occasion and I hope as many Reds as possible will cross the park to cheer on the team at another historic football venue."