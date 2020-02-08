Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti riled by substitute Djibril Sidibe having only one sock

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti was furious on Saturday when his attempt to make a substitution was delayed by Djibril Sidibe forgetting a sock.

Ancelotti wanted to make a swift change during the first half of the match against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park when Theo Walcott picked up an injury.

The Toffees boss turned to Sidibe who readied himself for action.

The 27-year-old stood alongside the fourth official waiting for his cue to step onto the pitch but when the France international bent down to pull up his socks he discovered his left sock was missing.

Supporters close to the touchline found it hilarious when the mishap became apparent but Ancelotti appeared less than amused when Sidibe had to disappear down the tunnel to retrieve the sock.

The full-back, who joined Everton on a season-long loan from Monaco in the summer, eventually reappeared and was able to take his place on the field.

Ancelotti was asked about the incident in his post match news conference: "He forgot his socks. It was a new experience for me and also for him I think," he replied with a smile.

Everton were 1-0 up at the time thanks to Bernard's 18th-minute opener.

Palace levelled through Christian Benteke's first top-flight goal since last April six minutes after half-time.

But goals from Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin ensured Everton took all three points and moved up to seventh in the Premier League.