'Speedo Mick' completes John O'Groats to Land's End walk; already raised more than £300,000

'Speedo Mick' has completed his trek from one end of the United Kingdom to the other

Everton fan Michael Cullen, better known as 'Speedo Mick', has completed his seven-week trek from John O'Groats to Land's End, already raising more than £315,000 for charity.

The 55-year-old was greeted by a large crowd and a brass band as he finished his epic trek on Saturday.

'Speedo Mick' smashed his initial £100,000 target by raising more than £315,000 for community projects for disadvantaged young people.

He was also welcomed at the finish line, on the south-western tip of Cornwall, by a message from one of his Goodison Park heroes, the club's current assistant manager Duncan Ferguson.

He said: "Well done Speedo. I heard you've finished your walk to Land's End - fantastic mate. I hope you've not too many blisters and I hope you've not got pneumonia as well.

"I tell you what pal, you've done a fantastic job - well done, we're all proud of you pal. Congratulations - love, Dunc."

Mick - who regularly attends Everton matches sporting his speedos - has been raising money for the Leave The Light On charity after recently writing in the Liverpool Echo about his struggles with drink and drugs.

He had to battle through two recent named storms - Ciara and Dennis - but remained in his speedos throughout, telling Sky News at one point he felt he "would be cheating" if he had put more clothes on.