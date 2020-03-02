Everton vs Manchester United: Carlo Ancelotti charged by FA over red card incident

Carlo Ancelotti was sent off after the whistle

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to an incident at the end of their 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday.

Ancelotti was shown a red card by referee Chris Kavanagh when he approached the official at the final whistle, with Everton believing they had scored a late winner only for the goal to be disallowed by VAR.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's deflected shot was ruled out after it was adjudged that Gylfi Sigurdsson, who lay near to David de Gea in an offside position, was interfering with play.

"It is alleged that the Everton FC manager's language and/or behaviour on the field of play at the end of the Premier League fixture against Manchester United FC on Sunday 1 March 2020 amounts to improper conduct," read an FA statement.

"He has until Thursday 5 March 2020 to provide a response."

Everton's next game is away to Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday - live on Sky Sports.