Lucas Digne could return for Everton against Chelsea on Sunday

Lucas Digne is back to near full fitness

Everton should have Lucas Digne back when they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Digne missed the defeat at Arsenal and the 1-1 draw against Manchester United with a calf injury.

After managing individual sessions last week he has now resumed full training and is in contention to return to the starting line up.

Djibril Sidibe hasn't been ruled out either despite picking up an injury late on against United, but Seamus Coleman is likely to miss out with the muscle problem that forced him off in the same game.