Five Everton 2019/20 stats you didn't know

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been on fire in the Premier League this season

From a record number of tackles to Dominic Calvert-Lewin's goal tally, we pick out five stats you may not have known about Everton's 2019/20 season.

Corner Kings

Everton have scored the most Premier League goals from corners this season (9). It is a curious stat given the problems the team experienced defending set-pieces under former manager Marco Silva.

Goals away at Brighton, Southampton, Manchester United, West Ham, Liverpool, Arsenal and two at Watford were added to in the home fixture with Crystal Palace.

Fortress Goodison

The Toffees have only trailed for 141 minutes in the Premier League at home this season - only Liverpool (102) have trailed for less at their own ground.

Everton have lost three games at Goodison Park - against Sheffield United, Norwich and Manchester City - while they also were behind for 27 minutes in the 1-1 draw with Tottenham in November.

Big Dunc brings bite back

Duncan Ferguson celebrates Everton's 3-1 win over Chelsea at full-time

It was in Duncan Ferguson's first game in caretaker charge when Everton's season began to turn following the dismissal of Marco Silva.

Indeed, in that game at home to Chelsea on December 7, the hosts made the most tackles in a Premier League game this season (36), and the most that Everton made in a Premier League game in all of the previous decade.

Calvert-Lewin rekindling Dogs of War

It has been a fine season for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who had scored 13 Premier League goals when the season was stopped with nine games remaining.

His haul is the most by an Englishman for Everton since Paul Rideout in the 1994/95 season, when Joe Royle's "Dogs of War" won the FA Cup, the last piece of major silverware lifted by the club.

Waclott continues scoring run

Theo Walcott wheels away in delight after the winning goal against Watford

Theo Walcott's winning goal in the 3-2 victory over Watford on February 1 continued a fine individual record.

It means the former Arsenal winger has now scored in 13 successive Premier League seasons - the joint longest ongoing scoring run, alongside Mark Noble. Walcott was on 499 club career appearances when the season was halted.

