Live Premier League football on Sky Sports - plus more fixtures, games, dates, kick-off times

Monday February 19
Everton vs Crystal Palace - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Friday February 23
Bayer Leverkusen vs Mainz - Bundesliga, kick-off 7.30pm
Leeds United vs Leicester City - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Saturday February 24
Hull City vs West Brom - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Bournemouth vs Manchester City - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig - Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday February 25
Motherwell vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm
Wolves vs Sheffield United - Premier League, kick-off 1.30pm
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm
Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim - Bundesliga, kick-off 4.30pm
FC Augsburg vs SC Freiburg - Bundesliga, kick-off 6.30pm
Monday February 26
West Ham vs Brentford - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Tuesday February 27
Ross County vs St Mirren - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm
Wednesday February 28
Livingston vs Motherwell - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm
Friday March 1
West Bromwich Albion vs Coventry City - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Saturday March 2
Huddersfield Town vs Leeds United - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Sunday March 3
Hearts vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm
Tuesday March 5
Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Sunderland v Leicester City - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Ipswich Town vs Bristol City - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Wednesday March 6
Queens Park Rangers vs West Bromwich Albion - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Friday March 8
Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Saturday March 9
Cardiff City vs Ipswich Town - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Arsenal vs Brentford - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday March 10
Huddersfield Town vs West Bromwich Albion - Championship, kick-off 12pm
Aston Villa vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 1pm
Liverpool vs Manchester City - Premier League, kick-off 3.45pm
Monday March 11
Chelsea vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Friday March 15
Chelsea vs Arsenal - WSL, kick-off 7pm*
Saturday March 16
Fulham vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday March 17
Everton vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 2pm*
Brighton vs Manchester City - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm*
March 24
West Ham v Chelsea - WSL, kick-off 4.30pm
Aston Villa v Arsenal - WSL, kick-off 6.45pm
Saturday March 30
Aston Villa vs Wolves - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Brentford vs Manchester United - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Sunday March 31
Liverpool vs Brighton - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Manchester City vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
* These matches are subject to FA Cup quarter-final participation
