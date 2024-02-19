Live Premier League football on Sky Sports - plus more fixtures, games, dates, kick-off times

What's coming up on Sky Sports in the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership, WSL, Carabao Cup, Bundesliga and more...

Monday February 19

Everton vs Crystal Palace - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Friday February 23

Bayer Leverkusen vs Mainz - Bundesliga, kick-off 7.30pm

Leeds United vs Leicester City - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Saturday February 24

Hull City vs West Brom - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Bournemouth vs Manchester City - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig - Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday February 25

Motherwell vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm

Wolves vs Sheffield United - Premier League, kick-off 1.30pm

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm

Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim - Bundesliga, kick-off 4.30pm

FC Augsburg vs SC Freiburg - Bundesliga, kick-off 6.30pm

Monday February 26

West Ham vs Brentford - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Tuesday February 27

Ross County vs St Mirren - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday February 28

Livingston vs Motherwell - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm

Friday March 1

West Bromwich Albion vs Coventry City - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Saturday March 2

Huddersfield Town vs Leeds United - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday March 3

Hearts vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm

Tuesday March 5

Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunderland v Leicester City - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Ipswich Town vs Bristol City - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday March 6

Queens Park Rangers vs West Bromwich Albion - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Friday March 8

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Saturday March 9

Cardiff City vs Ipswich Town - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Arsenal vs Brentford - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday March 10

Huddersfield Town vs West Bromwich Albion - Championship, kick-off 12pm

Aston Villa vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 1pm

Liverpool vs Manchester City - Premier League, kick-off 3.45pm

Monday March 11

Chelsea vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Friday March 15

Chelsea vs Arsenal - WSL, kick-off 7pm*

Saturday March 16

Fulham vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday March 17

Everton vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 2pm*

Brighton vs Manchester City - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm*

March 24

West Ham v Chelsea - WSL, kick-off 4.30pm

Aston Villa v Arsenal - WSL, kick-off 6.45pm

Saturday March 30

Aston Villa vs Wolves - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Brentford vs Manchester United - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Sunday March 31

Liverpool vs Brighton - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Manchester City vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

* These matches are subject to FA Cup quarter-final participation

Throughout the 2023/24 season, you can watch Premier League match highlights for free - without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

You'll find highlights from every Premier League game in the Score Centre, as well as on the Sky Sports website and Sky Sports app shortly after full-time, or from 5.15pm for midday Saturday kick-offs. You can also watch them on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

The Premier League drama keeps coming - make sure you don't miss a thing by signing up for goal alerts with the Sky Sports Score Centre app.

Want news of goals as they hit the back of the net? Want to know when your team's free match highlights are available? At one game but want to keep track of all the major incidents elsewhere?

It's simple - just set up goal alerts and other notifications on the Sky Sports Football Score Centre app.

Not added the Score Centre App yet? Download it for iOS devices or Android.