Leighton Baines: Everton defender announces retirement from football

Everton vice-captain Leighton Baines has announced his retirement from football.

Baines, 35, made his 420th and final appearance for Everton in Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Bournemouth on the last day of the Premier League season, replacing Lucas Digne after 70 minutes.

Everton had offered Baines a 12-month contract extension, with manager Carlo Ancelotti keen to keep him.

🔵 420 appearances

⚽️ 39 goals

🅰️ 67 assists



Leighton Baines. A true Everton great. 💙 — Everton (@Everton) July 26, 2020

"Leighton has taken the decision to stop playing," said Ancelotti. "I think every Evertonian has to be grateful to him.

"We would like to keep him in the Club because his knowledge is very important. It's his decision."

The left-back, who was signed from Wigan in 2007, went on to score 39 goals and register 52 assists for Everton over a 13-year spell on Merseyside.

Baines was capped 30 times by England and represented his country at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

In his final season, Baines made nine appearances for Everton, scoring one goal.