Everton granted government approval for new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock

Everton's plans to develop a new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock in the north of Liverpool can proceed after the club's planning application received government approval.

Robert Jenrick, the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, has been reviewing the club's plans since last month.

That government review, standard practice for a development of the size and scale of Everton's stadium plans, was conducted after Liverpool City Council's planning committee had unanimously approved the plans on February 23.

BREAKING NEWS⁰



Our plans to develop a new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock in the north of Liverpool can proceed after the Club’s planning application received government approval. — Everton (@Everton) March 26, 2021

The club received written confirmation of the Secretary of State's approval for the plans on Friday.

The decision to approve a new 52,888-capacity waterfront arena allows Everton to complete its agreed acquisition of the site from Peel L&P and the funding solution for the project, ensuring the club can begin to make the plans a reality.

There is a 150-week build plan in place which will potentially see the Toffees start the 2024/25 season in their new riverside stadium.

After a number of false starts over several years, Everton considered 52 locations to move to from Goodison Park and Bramley-Moore Dock was deemed the only viable option.

It is estimated that the stadium development and plans for a Goodison Legacy will deliver a £1.3 billion boost to the economy, create more than 15,000 jobs and attract 1.4m new visitors to the city.