Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Everton striker to miss Premier League game against Tottenham due to injury

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss Friday's home clash with Tottenham, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has revealed.

Striker Calvert-Lewin remains unavailable due to the abductor problem that kept him out of Monday's goalless draw at Brighton.

Fellow England international Jordan Pickford, sidelined of late by an abdominal injury, is fit to return to action in the Spurs match, as are Allan, Andre Gomes and Josh King.

Ancelotti, speaking at his pre-match press conference, said Calvert-Lewin was set to be available next week, along with Yerry Mina, who came off against Brighton with an adductor injury, Fabian Delph and Bernard.

Everton are one point and one place behind seventh-placed Tottenham in the table, with the Toffees also having a game in hand.

Ancelotti's men face a trip to Arsenal, who are currently ninth, seven days after the Spurs clash, with both games live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Abdoulaye Doucoure and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are also on the injury list - the latter has been ruled out for the season by his latest setback, a knee issue suffered ahead of the Brighton game.

Ancelotti said of Gbamin: "The plan for him is to be back at the start of the new season.

"The news is that he doesn't need surgery but he has to stay out at least eight weeks and so this season will be finished for him."

