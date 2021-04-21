Marcel Brands: Everton director of football signs new three-year contract

Everton director of football Marcel Brands has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2024.

Brands, who joined the club in 2018 from PSV Eindhoven - and is in charge of Everton's entire football strategy from Academy to first team - has signed a three-year extension to his current contract which ends in May.

The Dutchman, 59, who has a good relationship with manager Carlo Ancelotti was appointed to the club's board in 2019.

Brands told the club's website: "Everton is a very special football club and a club with clear and exciting ambitions. We are making good progress and I believe we have everything in place for us to be successful.

"I am delighted to continue to work alongside such supportive and ambitious colleagues on our board and executive team and this, together with such a talented manager and supportive owner and chairman, puts us in a really strong position for the future."

Image: Marcel Brands (right) with Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti

Chairman Bill Kenwright added: "There hasn't really been any doubt for some time that Marcel (Brands) and I would sit down and agree a new contract. With Farhad's (Moshiri) blessing it took us around about one play of Z Cars to reach an agreement.

"As well as being terrific at his job, Marcel has an excellent working relationship with Carlo (Ancelotti) and with our CEO, Denise (Barrett-Baxendale) and myself and it was important to maintain the structure and stability we have put in place over recent years.

"Farhad and I both wish our leadership team success and happiness as we all work together to build an exciting future for our great club."