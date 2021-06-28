Sam Allardyce says ex-Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez will gain the support of Everton fans if he starts winning

Sam Allardyce believes Rafa Benitez can appease any Everton fans unhappy at his expected appointment simply by winning matches.

Benitez is set to be named as Everton's new manager this week after the former Liverpool boss agreed key aspects of his contract with the club.

The 61-year-old will become the Toffees' fifth permanent manager in as many years and will replace Carlo Ancelotti, who left Goodison Park to return to Real Madrid earlier this month.

Benitez's arrival will come 11 years after he left Everton's Merseyside rivals Liverpool, where he spent six years as manager, winning the Champions League and FA Cup.

Everton are understood to have considered up to eight candidates before deciding on Benitez, whose potential appointment has angered a section of the club's support due to his Anfield links.

Image: Rafa Benitez was manager of Everton's local rivals Liverpool from 2004 to 2010

And Allardyce, who lasted six months as Everton boss during the 2017/18 season, believes any ill feeling towards Benitez from supporters will subside if the team is successful on the pitch.

"The fans are on your side when you start winning, that is what it is all about," he told Sky Sports News.

"I'm sure there are a lot of Everton fans who are unhappy with the situation because of the rivalry with Liverpool. Rafa's track record is very good.

"You can talk about the style of football that you play, first it is winning and then winning and playing well is the ultimate goal.

"The style of football is talked about so much, it overshadows what is more important, winning matches and finishing up the league to match the expectation and money spent."

'Rafa isn't open or expansive - he's like me'

Allardyce also says Everton should not expect Benitez to bring an "open and expansive" style of football to Goodison Park, arguing that the Spaniard employs a similar approach to himself - a style which has often been described as defensive-minded.

"I have to say that if you call me a defensive-minded coach, Rafa is exactly the same as I am. He bases his performances on clean sheets and building from there and has done throughout his career," Allardyce said.

"So if they are talking about open, expansive football, I do not think that will be the case if they are employing someone like Rafa.

"It will come eventually depending on what players they let go and bring in. Everton have been desperate for success since Farad Moshiri took over, he's put a huge amount of money in that has built the club's expectations so high, it's difficult for the players there to live up to that.

"I think it is now six managers in seven years at Everton, that needs some stability in terms of the manager staying in place for a few years to get it right."