Everton transfer news: Goalkeeper Asmir Begovic joins from Bournemouth

Everton have completed the signing of goalkeeper Asmir Begovic from Bournemouth on an initial one-year deal.

The 34-year-old arrives for an undisclosed fee from Championship side Bournemouth, becoming Everton's second summer signing after the arrival of Andros Townsend earlier on Tuesday.

The former Stoke and Chelsea stopper has signed a 12-month contract, with the club holding the option to extend it for an additional year.

"When I first heard of the possibility of joining Everton, I was really excited," Begovic told evertontv.

"Opportunities like this don't come around every day so I'm honoured and pleased to be here.

"The ambition is to get this club to where it belongs. We want to be challenging for those European spots, challenging for trophies and being in that upper echelon of the league."

Begovic will provide new Everton boss Rafael Benitez with backup for England number one Jordan Pickford, who enters the Premier League season full of confidence following a fine performance at the European Championships.

Absolutely delighted to be joining @Everton. Can’t wait to get started and represent this fantastic football club. Let’s go! 😊💪🏻🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/jYuh90ZXl7 — Asmir Begovic (@asmir1) July 20, 2021

"Jordan (Pickford) is a world-class goalkeeper," Begovic added. "I think the goalkeeping group here is fantastic.

"We're going to push each other every single day and set those standards in training.

"I'm definitely here to compete (for a place) and to try to help this team in any way I can."

Begovic, who has made 63 international appearances for Bosnia & Herzegovina, has made 252 Premier League appearances during his time with Portsmouth, Stoke, Chelsea and Bournemouth.

He spent the 2019-20 season on loan at AC Milan before returning to Bournemouth last season, making 51 appearances as the club reached the play-offs.

