Everton boss Rafael Benitez confirms Richarlison available to face Burnley due to 'good relationship' with Brazilian FA

Everton manager Rafael Benitez says the club's good relationship with the Brazil Football Confederation will allow him to pick Richarlison to face Burnley on Monday.

Everton were under no obligation to allow the forward to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo after his involvement in the Copa America just a couple of weeks previously but took a wider view of keeping the player and his association happy.

That appears to have paid off as the 24-year-old will not be subject to the same five-day ban FIFA are imposing on other Premier League clubs for not allowing their players to travel to South America for World Cup qualifiers due to concerns over quarantine restrictions on their return.

"I think we are in a much better position than anyone because when we allowed him to go to the Olympic Games we were in contact with them (Brazilian FA)," said Benitez.

"We told them it was a complicated situation for us but we could understand how important the Olympic Games were for the association.

"We have a very good relationship with them and they said they understand and Richarlison was not an issue.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is still waiting to find out whether Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino are allowed to play this weekend

"Maybe other players but not Richarlison because we are good with them and they are good with us at the moment."

Almiron and Jimenez can play this weekend

Newcastle forward Miguel Almiron is also available for their Premier League trip to Manchester United on Saturday, while Raul Jimenez has been given permission to play for Wolves against Watford.

Almiron did not meet up with the Paraguay squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador, Colombia and Venezuela last week

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wolves boss Bruno Lage confirms striker Raul Jimenez is available to face Watford on Saturday and looks forward to seeing the 'best players on the pitch'.

However, Newcastle boss Steve Bruce says "common sense has prevailed" and Almiron will be available this weekend.

Meanwhile, Wolves manager Bruno Lage has confirmed Jimenez is also available for selection after talks with the Mexican FA, who haven't asked FIFA to implement the five-day ban.

"I think it's a good decision for everyone, especially for Mexico. We are thankful that we can use Raul because the game is about putting the best players on the pitch," said Lage.

"Everyone understands at this moment it is a difficult time but the best players from both sides should be on the pitch, so we were very happy to receive that news and thankful for Mexico for helping us in this situation."