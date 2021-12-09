Premier League betting: Back Newcastle corners and second-half goals, says Jones Knows

Back Newcastle to win corners at Leicester and second-half goals when Crystal Palace meet Everton on Super Sunday, says Jones Knows.

How did our bets do last weekend?

It was a timely reminder that football is a fine margin sport where timing and inches can have a huge say on the outcome of a result.

West Ham and Chelsea duly delivered on our confident both teams to score angle so it was over to Burnley to maintain their very strong record in relegation 'six-pointer' matches to land the 11/2 winner at Newcastle. In truth, it was a typical Burnley performance. They stifled Newcastle, turned the game into a scrap and played for a moment of quality to steal the points. Instead, Nick Pope decided to spill a routine cross - one he'd catch 99 times out of 100 - and Callum Wilson finished. Burnley had no answer in an instantly forgettable game where we learned little about each team.

We're still rolling along nicely in profit for the season, so a Pope spillage matters little in the grand scheme of things. Back on the horse. And let's hope someone chucks one in the net in our favour this weekend.

P+L = +32

It was hard to nail down a strong fancy this weekend with not much jumping out across my usual markets of interest in terms of shots and cards. So, I narrowed it down to my two best short price plays and combined them into a double that can be cheered on during the two live Super Sunday games.

First up, I'll be roaring on every Newcastle corner against Leicester with them to win the corner count with a +2 handicap at Evens - meaning we'll get a return if Newcastle win more corners, have the same amount of corners or have one less corner than the hosts.

Live Renault Super Sunday Sunday 12th December 1:00pm

Since Eddie Howe arrived, the Toon's more adventurous approach can be seen through the amount of corners being won. Against Brentford, they won eight and they won 10 in the win over Burnley. Facing a defensively shot team like Leicester should yield the same type of numbers and that will be enough to bag the Evens shot.

Once that corner frenzy finishes, it will be over to the second half of Crystal Palace vs Everton to produce goals - and the first half to play out with little action. Both these teams are notorious slow-starters with a patient, no-thrills approach in the opening knockings of a match. Of the 38 goals scored by these two clubs this season, 73 per cent of those have come in the second half. That makes the 11/10 with Sky Bet on the second half being the highest scoring half very appealing. It's a bet that would have copped in seven of Palace's last nine fixtures.

Combine both fancies into a gift-wrapped 7/2 double with Sky Bet.