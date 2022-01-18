Frank Lampard expected to be interviewed for Everton job with Wayne Rooney also being discussed as a candidate

Frank Lampard is expected to be interviewed for the Everton manager's job, with the club also discussing Wayne Rooney as a potential candidate.

Everton sacked Rafa Benitez after Saturday's 2-1 defeat at relegation contenders Norwich, with the Spaniard lasting just six-and-a-half months on the blue side of Merseyside.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Good Morning Transfers panel discuss the potential solutions for Everton as they look to replace Rafael Benitez as manager

Derby boss Rooney is understood to be happy and focused at Pride Park, but would find it difficult to turn Everton down considering his history and association with the club.

Lampard, meanwhile, has not been in a job since Chelsea sacked him in January last year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Transfer Show's Kaveh Solhekol reports that Wayne Rooney would be open to a return to Everton if an approach was made over the vacant manager's job.

Everton have a shortlist drawn up which includes the two former England internationals, alongside former manager Roberto Martinez and Nuno Espirito Santo, who was sacked by Tottenham earlier this season.

Duncan Ferguson is taking charge of training at Finch Farm until a successor is appointed. He had a short spell in interim charge of Everton before Carlo Ancelotti was appointed with some feeling he should take over from Benitez.

Analysis: Is Everton the project Lampard needs?

Sky Sports News reporter Ben Ransom speaking on The Essential Football podcast:

"Lampard is an interesting one. I can understand why his name is mentioned because every time a Premier League job comes up, his name will be mentioned. At Chelsea, he did a fair job. It was a challenge for him because when he was appointed he had the transfer embargo over the club, so he wasn't able to necessarily mould it in his image.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Norwich City's win over Everton in the Premier League

"He did well at Derby, he did pretty well at Chelsea. Which club fits him, and the other way around? It's a tricky one for Lampard. I don't know if this is the right time for him but I can see why he would be interested because Everton is a really huge name in English football. They're regarded as one of the sleeping giants.

"If you can go in and do well, there is a project there... and then you're at a great football club, if you get the opportunity to be successful. But it's such a tough job. It has to be the right fit."

Download the latest Essential Football podcast here

Analysis: Everton problems well beyond the manager

Sky Sports News reporter Ben Ransom speaking on The Essential Football podcast:

"There are problems that are well beyond the manager. This is a football club that has been making, at executive level, what appear to be wrong decisions for a number of years.

"They're looking for a sixth permanent manager since Roberto Martinez left so clearly the strategy in recruiting managers is not correct in whatever way, shape or form because they're not getting the right man for the right club.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Everton player Trevor Steven has said that caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson is the obvious fit to take on the manager role full time

"The fans - and you can understand why - are tearing their hair out because it's been an endless cycle and there doesn't seem to be any clear light at the end of the tunnel. I think Rafa Benitez had to start well and he had to overachieve. Given that history with Liverpool, he was very unpopular with a lot of the fanbase.

"If you have that position you know that, with the first big crisis, you're going to be out the door. You can't really survive it."

Download the latest Essential Football podcast here