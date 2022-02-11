Premier League betting: Back Southampton corners and shots vs Manchester United at 9/2

Our tipster Jones Knows has two bets to attack on Saturday, involving Southampton corners and shots when they play Manchester United.

How did our bets do last time?

It was a case of the good, the bad and the ugly with the three main plays from the midweek fare.

The 100/30 with Sky Bet for six of the Premier League games to produce a total of under 13.5 goals got off to a rocky start when Newcastle vs Everton ended 3-1 but the next five games all finished with under 2.5 goals, ending with Arsenal's 1-0 win over Wolves, so the total of 12 landed us some bacon. Very good.

Very bad was the thinking that Watford could muster some shots at West Ham as we backed the 4/1 for both teams to score and Watford to post 12 shots. It turns out you have to come out of your own half to achieve that. Roy Hodgson has made Watford harder to beat but watching them go about their business under Roy is not a pleasant experience.

The ugly was delivered by Aston Villa and Leeds. Our 8/1 chance of 50 or more bookings points and 31 match shots hit odds-on in running when Ezri Konsa landed the bookings part of the bet. All we needed in the final 20 minutes of action was five shots on goal. Now, in a game that up until point had produced more shots than a Freshers Week, imagine my fury to see just two shots being mustered over the final stages. It left us three shots short. Very ugly, indeed.

Fuelled by a bit of retribution towards Leeds, I'm heading that way again this weekend for their game at Everton, which should go down a similar path to the frantic encounter with Villa. I want to back Southampton to put Manchester United on the backfoot.

P+L = +48

Corners and shots please waiter. That's my order for the lunchtime kick off on Saturday where Southampton look all set to give Manchester United a proper workout.

I'm looking to get Southampton on my side here but not in the match result markets.

Hasenhuttl's teams - as seen at Spurs where posted 23 shots and won eight corners - always sets his team to be aggressive and attack-minded when venturing to a top-four chasing team. Let's be honest, United are here for the taking if Southampton can defend properly and attack with their usual zest.

This season Saints are averaging 5.83 corners per 90 minutes, including winning over their market expectation away at Arsenal (8), Liverpool (7) and Manchester City (5) whilst their shots per match average is 12.65. Hasenhuttl's team are not renowned for their ability to take chances. This means it's likely Saints will enjoy sustained periods of pressure in the match in their bid for goals, hence the high corner and shots count. I'm willing back them to hit both those averages in this game and Sky Bet are offering 4/1 on them to win five or more corners and post 13 or more shots.

We are rolling this bet out again as the Leeds tornado turns up to Goodison Park.

Referee Graham Scott may have a job on keeping this one under wraps. In four rather tempestuous meetings in the Championship between Frank Lampard's Derby and Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds, there were an average of 8.25 cards shown per match with the second leg of the play-off semi-final at Elland Road producing 15 cards. When you throw in the likely big-game atmosphere and the fact Leeds' game average the most cards per match in the Premier League this season (4.9) then backing cards is the way to go.

It's most certainly worth investing in Leeds to post their usual average of shots against such a lowly ranked opponent. In matches against teams in the bottom 10 since promotion, Leeds are averaging 14.4 shots per 90 minutes and have fired 23, 16 and 17 shots in their three matches with Everton under Marcelo Bielsa.