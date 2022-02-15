Everton fan given three-year ban for racially abusing Burnley winger Dwight McNeil in September

The incident took place during Everton's 3-1 Premier League win over Burnley at Goodison Park on September 13; A 43-year-old woman from Southport was removed from the stadium immediately and her season ticket was suspended

Everton say they have a 'zero-tolerance policy towards racial abuse'

An Everton fan has been given a three-year banning order after being found guilty of using racially abusive language towards Burnley winger Dwight McNeil.

The incident took place during Everton's 3-1 Premier League win over Burnley at Goodison Park on September 13.

A 43-year-old woman from Southport was removed from the stadium immediately and her season ticket was suspended.

Everton say they have a "zero-tolerance policy towards racial abuse and that hopefully [Tuesday's] conviction will underline that point".

It follows last month's news of an Everton supporter being given a three-year banning order for antisemitic chanting during the club's Premier League game against Tottenham in November.

A man was issued with the ban for shouting slurs towards Tottenham fans at Goodison Park. He was identified by witnesses, arrested and charged following an investigation with Everton.

Hate won't win

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Premier League have released a video to reinforce the message that there is no place for racist abuse and that fans can play a key role in the fight against discrimination

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/againstonlinehate

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, sex, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class, please copy the URL to the hateful post and screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.