Jordan Pickford: Everton goalkeeper out for a month with thigh injury and will miss England's September games

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford faces a month on the sidelines after straining his thigh in Saturday's Merseyside derby.

The injury means Pickford will miss the Toffees' Premier League games against Arsenal and West Ham, as well as England's Nations League matches against Italy and Germany later this month.

A scan has revealed the damage isn't serious, but it is expected to nevertheless keep Pickford out of action for at least four weeks. Everton confirmed in a statement that the 28-year-old will not return until after the September international break.

That leaves Asmir Begovic as Everton's only fit keeper, with Andy Lonergan missing with a knee problem.

Image: Jordan Pickford is also England's No 1 going into the World Cup

Everton are unlikely to bring in goalkeeping cover at this stage.

The Everton and England games Pickford will miss

September 11: Arsenal vs Everton

September 18: Everton vs West Ham

September 23: Italy vs England

September 26: England vs Germany

Image: England goalkeepers Jordan Pickford and Aaron Ramsdale during a training session

Sky Sports football journalist Joe Shread:

"The decision over who starts in goal for England at the World Cup is less a cause for concern and more a topic of debate for Southgate. Pickford has had an iron grip on the No 1 shirt since the 2018 World Cup - so much so that Aaron Ramsdale, Nick Pope and Dean Henderson have just 12 caps between them compared to the Everton 'keeper's 45.

"Southgate has stuck by Pickford even when successive Toffees managers have been forced to publicly answer questions over his form.

"In fairness to Pickford, Frank Lampard's appointment as Everton manager appears to have led to an upturn in his performances. But the fact remains that he has recorded fewer clean sheets and conceded more goals than both Ramsdale and Pope since the start of last season.

"With that in mind, perhaps England's goalkeeper situation can be looked at in one of two ways. It can be said that the Three Lions have an established No 1 in Pickford who has regained his mojo ahead of the World Cup - before his injury - and is ably backed up by Ramsdale, Pope and Henderson; or it can be argued that the impressive performances of the Everton stopper's deputies are creating doubt at the position at just the wrong time for England.

"For what it's worth, Southgate is likely to take the former, more positive, view."