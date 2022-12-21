Amadou Onana: Everton midfielder reflects on family feeling at Goodison Park and Belgium's next generation

"It just feels like a big family here. This is what Everton's about. It's a place which puts taking care of each other first."

It has been a busy period for Amadou Onana.

Naturally, the player would like to have been winding through the streets of Brussels on an open-top bus as he reclines in his chair to speak exclusively to Sky Sports, but Everton's very own philanthropic highwayman is at the forefront of giving back to the community.

At the moment Lionel Messi is touching down in Buenos Aires and being feted by four million porteños, Onana - alongside goalkeeper Asmir Begovic - has been bringing as much joy to patients, family and staff at Claire House Children's Hospice in West Derby.

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

At the same time, club captain Seamus Coleman and academy graduate Tom Davies are providing gifts and joining in family photos at Zoë's Place Baby Hospice a short distance away.

"Being able to share and give back to the kids is so important to me," Onana says with real meaning. "Today only underlines that sense of being part of a family."

Family is Onana's biggest motivation. Claire House helps seriously and terminally ill children by bringing a sense of normality back to their family life - and right now it is about spreading some festive cheer.

For Onana, the visit is a humbling experience but living life to the full is something the man born in Colobane - an area of Dakar, Senegal - has carried with him through brief spells in Germany with Hoffenheim and Hamburg to former club Lille and on to his new Merseyside surroundings.

Image: Claire House Children's Hospice provides specialist nursing and end of life care (Credit: Everton FC)

Image: The charity also supports the children's parents through a tough time in their lives (Credit: Everton FC)

"I can't really describe what it's like living in Liverpool," Onana continues. "It just feels right. The way people talk to you, the way people support you and the way people at the club look after you… everything is built so you can just focus on the football and nothing else.

"Do you know what I mean?" the midfielder adds with a detectable Scouse twang.

"It just feels kind of special. It just feels right - I don't really know how to explain it. This just feels like home for me."

Onana became Everton's fifth signing of last summer when the Toffees beat West Ham to the signature of the Belgium international.

Just six months into a five-year deal, the player has quickly become a fans' favourite and the sight of him revelling in home victories with supporters after the final whistle is something the Gwladys Street hopes to experience once more when Wolves visit Goodison Park on Boxing Day.

Image: Onana takes a selfie with fans at Goodison Park

"This is just me being me," he says when asked about his selfies with supporters.

"I love the relationship I have with the fans because if you play this beautiful game it is also because of them. It's all about the joy we want to give them so I love the relationship that I have with them. They've shown me massive support since I've been here.

"Last month, during the whole World Cup while in Qatar I got loads and loads of messages wishing me good luck. Receiving such support feels amazing. It feels amazing to be a part of this club and to have these amazing fans."

'I'm confident in what we can achieve'

Image: Everton currently sit 17th in the Premier League

A host of European clubs tracked Onana's services last summer, but it was Everton on whom his eyes were locked.

The club is motoring in the right direction off the pitch with their new 55,000 capacity stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock due to open its doors in 2024.

Construction is rapidly progressing on the ground, which has already been shortlisted on the UK and Ireland's preliminary bid to host the European Championships in 2028.

Frank Lampard was also a big factor in the player's decision to join, but the Everton boss will have spent recent weeks looking to recalibrate his options after an encouraging start to his first full season went suddenly stale on the south coast before the long break.

An aggregate 7-1 defeat to Bournemouth across league and cup fixtures drew unsavoury scenes from the away end but Everton have since been to Australia to heal those wounds and refocus minds.

"I can't wait to get back out there," Onana continues. "I've missed Goodison as it's just something else. I can't really describe the feeling to you but it's just different. The last few results weren't great so I can't wait to try to turn things around and do better than we did before."

When asked if the disappointing run of results had affected his self-confidence, the 21-year-old responds: "Not at all. I still believe strongly in this team. I believe in the staff and the gaffer. I am confident in what we can achieve as a team.

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"We still have great players and none of them are worse than before despite what people might say. I just believe in this team, the abilities we have and I'm pretty sure that we'll turn this around.

"Apart from the new stadium being built, the club is one that has huge ambitions. Building that new stadium is part of the process to bring Everton back to the big club it is.

"I was fortunate to visit the site and it's looking amazing. Every time I go there it's growing faster and faster. It's going to look fantastic and I'm really looking forward to playing there."

Onana driving Belgium's next generation

Image: Onana is set to be integral to Belgium's future

Spending time with Onana, there is a maturity beyond his years in the way he conducts himself. A realism and a firm acknowledgement of just how much he can achieve in the game.

Compelled to touch on the disappointment of Belgium's World Cup campaign, the 'glass-half-full' outlook of the national team's departed head coach Roberto Martinez is one the player shares despite expectations being pitched far higher than group stage elimination.

"Despite the fact we went home quite early, it's been a great experience," says Onana, who played himself into a starting role against Morocco but missed the final group game against Croatia through suspension.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Belgian coach Roberto Martinez believes Everton's new signing Amadou Onana is 'one of the most exciting prospects in European football'.

"The World Cup is the biggest stage on earth that you can play and the highest level. To have a taste of that was incredible. The atmosphere in the stadiums... just the whole thing was amazing. When I look at where I was four years ago and right now where I am, I can be happy about what I've achieved.

"But I feel there is a lot of work to do to get to the player I want to be. I hope that I can have an even bigger impact for my country at the next World Cup."

When asked if he could become the figurehead of Belgium's next generation, Onana responds: "I would say coming through we have a bunch of figureheads and big players but it is certainly what I'm aiming for. I want to be a decisive player for Belgium but it will only work with great performances here at Everton so I'm going to focus on that."

Image: Roberto Martinez left his position after the World Cup

Former Wigan and Everton boss Martinez had been in charge of the national team since the summer of 2016 but things had begun to unravel before their unconvincing showing in Qatar.

Under Martinez's leadership, the Red Devils made it to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup before losing out to eventual winners France. It was enough to move the country top of the FIFA World rankings for much of his tenure, and the team sat behind only Brazil in the most recent rankings prior to the tournament.

But Belgium lost seven of Martinez's last 20 matches in all competitions, as many defeats as they had suffered across their previous 74 games combined.

Image: Onana is open to Belgium taking a different approach

The Spaniard oversaw Belgium's so-called 'golden generation' but knew the game was up when his side failed to progress to the knockout stages of a World Cup tournament for the first time since 1998.

Onana refused to be drawn on whether a move away from a possession-based approach is needed in order to bring fresh impetus heading into the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

"I wouldn't mind if the playing style stayed the same or if there's a different approach. I feel something new could help but to stick to what we're used to could also be good.

"I still feel we have a team with great players who have played at the highest level for years. The next generation could be even better than the one before. I know it's a hard ask to do better than this generation but I'm not worried about Belgium's future. We have so many talented players that are already there and also those who are emerging."

Onana looking to add goals to his game

Onana has taken 15 shots this season - the third most of any Everton player - but he is yet to score.

Most noteworthy was his effort over the bar from a presentable opportunity to open the scoring against Tottenham back in October. Everton would lose the game 2-0, but the player is focused on breaking his duck over the festive period.

"I feel my finishing is improving," says Onana, who has scored just six goals in 81 career club appearances.

"I'm confident because hard work always pays off. It's what my whole career has been about - I've worked really hard to get to where I am today. It's an area now I've been working on as I want to score more.

Image: Onana has settled quickly into life on Merseyside

"In terms of the midfield three [alongside Idrissa Gana Gueye and Alex Iwobi], I feel it worked. I feel quite comfortable playing with Gana and Alex as they're amazing players and they make it quite easy for me.

"Playing as a number eight or in a deeper position in the number six, I don't mind. Wherever the gaffer needs me, that's where I'm going to play. I feel I have the ability to play in both positions."

Everton harnessed the passion of their fanbase to retain their Premier League status with a game to spare last term, and Lampard identified bringing in players with leadership qualities to his group last summer.

Image: Onana was drawn by Everton's great escape last term

Alongside his physical presence and technical ability, Onana has been singled out for his vocal nature in the dressing room and during the throes of battle. It is something that comes naturally to the player.

There are two sides to the man himself; the calm, family man who spent his 21st birthday not long after his £33.5m move just with his close friends. Then there is the footballer, who acts assertively and is heard by those many years his senior.

"I'm quite a loud character, if I can say it like that," ends Onana with a smile. "But it's just about me trying to help my team-mates. If I can in any way coach on the pitch or help if needed, that's just the type of guy I am. I've always been like that so I'll stick to it."

An old head on young shoulders, Onana is at the right club to continue his upward trajectory.

Amadou Onana is launching a new digital membership for his fans, the Insiders club - which offers exclusive rewards. The objective is to give back to his community for the support they have demonstrated him over the years.

By signing up to this free of charge digital membership via www.onana.club, members will also be able to participate in votes, polls and contests - enabling Onana to take into account real feedback from his community.