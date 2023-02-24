Jordan Pickford: Everton and England goalkeeper signs new four-and-a-half-year contract at Goodison Park

Jordan Pickford has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract at Everton, with the goalkeeper committing his future to the club until the end of June 2027.

The 28-year-old, who was due to enter the last 12 months of his existing deal this summer, had been linked with a move to Tottenham, but has agreed to stay at Goodison Park despite the Toffees sitting 16th in the Premier League, just one point above the relegation zone.

Pickford, a £30m signing from Sunderland in 2017, has made 222 appearances for Everton and has established himself as England's first-choice goalkeeper having won 50 caps for his country.

Pickford told evertontv: "It's massive to sign this new contract at such a special club for me. The support I've had from everyone at the club since I joined as a 22-year-old has been so important to my family and me. I'm happy here and so are my family. We love it at Everton.

"Everton is a massive club. The past few seasons have not been what we wanted but we now have a manager who I believe will point us in the right direction and get us up the table.

"It's definitely my aim to be successful at this club. The fans, the staff and my teammates have been great with me from the moment I joined and I want to be great for them.

"I just want to keep working hard and performing for Everton. We know we are in a tough place at the moment in the league but I'm eager to help the team improve this season and then aim for success in the future, which will include playing in our new stadium.

"This contract will take me to more than 10 years at Everton and I want to build a legacy here to put myself up there with the likes of Neville Southall to be one of the best 'keepers to have played for Everton."

'Pickford one of the world's best goalkeepers'

Pickford won the Blues' Player of the Season last season after also winning the prize in 2017/18, when he collected the Players' Player and Young Player honours.

Everton director of football, Kevin Thelwell, said of his contract: "Jordan is one of the best goalkeepers in world football, so it is a significant boost for us to have a player of his quality and talent commit his long-term future to the club.

"He has proven to be a first-rate player for Everton and England over many years and his attitude, focus and leadership continues to be exemplary.

"Since signing him in 2017, our chairman has built a strong relationship with Jordan and his representatives, and this played a big and important part in us getting this new contract agreed.

"I'm sure that every Evertonian will be delighted to hear this news and excited to know that Jordan remains an integral part of our plan to move Everton forward."

Meanwhile, Everton manager Sean Dyche believes Pickford can continue to improve at the club.

"He's a very, very good player, a good servant to this football club so far and he's going to continue to be that for sure," Dyche said.

"I think it's a sign that he's enjoying our new regime and he's accepting of what we're looking to offer. He's been a fantastic player, so we want that to continue.

"Any way we can rub off on him and help him continue his development will be great if he feels there is stuff, and I think there is."