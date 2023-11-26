Everton points deduction: Sky Sports pundits debate Toffees' punishment

Everton have been deducted 10 points for a breach of profit and sustainability rules and ahead of their first Premier League clash since the news - at home to Man Utd on Sunday afternoon, live on Sky Sports - Roy Keane, Karen Carney and Michael Dawson discuss the punishment and what it means for Sean Dyche's side going forward.

After narrowly avoiding relegation to the Championship last season, Everton were - prior to this points loss - 14th in the table, eight points above the bottom three.

The deduction, which was handed down by an independent commission and imposed with immediate effect, was the largest in the history of the Premier League and has plunged the club into the relegation zone.

Speaking on Super Sunday, former Man Utd defender Gary Neville - whose brother Phil played for the Toffees for eight years - said he believed the Toffees would rise to the challenge handed to them by being dropped to 19th, five points from safety, ahead of Sunday's game.

Fellow pundit Karen Carney said the prospect of being relegated from the Premier League was unthinkable for the club - with top-flight football crucial for the local area around Liverpool.

Former Tottenham defender Michael Dawson added that he felt the punishment was harsh - but ex-Man Utd captain Roy Keane said the Toffees would use the points deduction as motivation for the rest of the season.

In their immediate reaction to the ruling on November 17, Everton announced they would be mounting an appeal against the Premier League's decision.

So how will it work, what is the process and how long will it last? Plus, with suggestions of other clubs - who could claim they were relegated at Everton's expense - mounting their own legal challenges against the Toffees in the coming weeks, what extra complications could still be unearthed?

Sky Sports News reporter Peter Stevenson broke down a complex situation around Goodison Park which could yet become more complex.