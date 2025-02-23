 Skip to content

Moise Kean: Ex-Everton striker taken to hospital after collapsing while playing for Fiorentina

Fiorentina striker Moise Kean collapsed on the pitch; Kean made 32 Premier League appearances for Everton, scoring two goals, in the 2019/20 season

Sunday 23 February 2025 20:46, UK

Moise Kean
Image: Moise Kean was taken to hospital after suffering head trauma

Former Everton striker Moise Kean was taken to hospital after appearing to pass out following an earlier blow to his head during Fiorentina’s defeat by Hellas Verona.

Italy international Kean had been involved in an accidental collision with Pawel Dawidowicz and Diego Coppola midway through the second half, taking a knee in the face which left him with a cut above his eye.

Although Kean returned to the pitch following treatment with his head bandaged, the 24-year-old soon fell, initially appearing unresponsive, before being taken off on a stretcher in the 67th minute.

Moise Kean
Image: Kean started Fiorentina's 1-0 defeat to Hellas Verona

Fiorentina later confirmed Kean had suffered a head trauma and was in hospital for tests.

Kean made 32 Premier League appearances for Everton, scoring two goals, in the 2019/20 season.

