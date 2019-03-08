Bolton vs Millwall can go ahead after staff paid February salaries

Bolton's match against Millwall had been at risk

Bolton's staff were paid their February salaries on Friday, meaning the club's game against Millwall at the weekend can go ahead.

However, the players and coaching staff are yet to receive their pay packets for last month, Sky Sports News understands. While admin staff have now been given their salary, those reporting to the training ground this morning are still waiting.

Bolton's Sky Bet Championship home match against Millwall on Saturday had been in doubt due to concerns about the club's safety certificate, and money owed to police and stewards, but such a possibility has now passed.

Greater Manchester Police have also confirmed to Sky Sports News that they are owed money by Bolton.